Will McDonald’s Spin-Off Restaurant, CosMc’s, Open in NJ?

Will McDonald’s brand new chain restaurant, Cosmos, be making its way to New Jersey? McDonald’s has recently started building a brand new chain of restaurants that I think we’ll be seeing a lot of in 2024.

Although we don’t have a ton of info, we know that it will be structured like McDonald’s and have a drive-through option attached to the restaurant. Fast food fans and McDondald’s fans specifically have been posting all over social media lately trying to figure out the ins and outs of this brand-new restaurant that I’m sure will take over the country once it officially opens its doors.

Something else we know is that the restaurant is modeled after a McDonald’s character from the late 80s and early 90s called CosMc, an alien character featured in some of the company’s commercials.

What is CosMc’s?

We don’t have a ton of information on what the restaurant will be but what we know so far is that Cosmcs will be a spin-off restaurant of the classic McDonald’s fast food chain. McDonald’s CEO announced in July that the new limited chain is set to be unveiled in limited locations in early 2024, according to USA Today.

McDonald's officially announced some menu items today and it will feature 10 new beverages never before seen on a McDonald's menu like their Churro Frappe, S'mores Cold Brew, Sour Cherry Energy Burst and more!

Will CosMc’s Come To New Jersey?

As of right now, there’s no word on the chain coming to New Jersey, but the official list of locations set to be unveiled is still not set in stone. Right now, people have spotted a location in Illinois that will be opening this month, but other than that there’s no word on where the remaining locations will be built. I’m assuming we will see one in our area at some point whether it’s in New Jersey, New York City, or Philadelphia.

