So sad to hear the news that WildFlour Bakery & Café in Lawrenceville will be closing its doors for good on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The gluten-free bakery and eatery has been a staple on Lawrenceville Main Street, next to the Purple Cow ice cream shop, for 10 years.

An announcement on Facebook revealed the news. It read in part, "Thank you for 10 years of love, but now we must say goodbye."

The post continued, "Our customers and staff have been the source of joy we've been running on for our whole existence, and now, the time has come for us to go in different directions, having grown and flourished for a decade at our home in Lawrenceville. We couldn't be more optimistic about what the future holds for us all as we bring our deep experience with us to our next endeavors."

Immediately after the post, fans of the bakery commented how upset they were about the closure saying their baked goods and meals were the best around. One commenter wrote, "Your apple turnovers have gotten me through many a bad day. Thanks for all the GF goodies over the years." Awww.

I'm going to miss this cozy spot. I would meet my Gluten Free friends there for breakfast. I had the best French toast I've ever had there. I also picked up party treats from there when having Gluten Free guests. They would always say how good everything was and ask where I got it from.

Don't miss your chance to stock up on all your WildFlour goodies. They will still be taking online and phone orders from their frozen and bake at home menus until Saturday (February 11th).The last day for pick up will be Tuesday, February 14th.

WildFlour, you will be missed.

