Too Bright! When Can Cops Pull You Over For Using Bright Beams in NJ?

When you're driving in the dark in a poorly-lit area where it's difficult to see what's in front of you, flipping on your bright beams is a valid and necessary option.

But one thing none of us are strangers to in New Jersey? Other drivers on the road over-using their bright beams, with seemingly no regard for anyone else! (In my experience, it's almost always a pick-up truck.)

As necessary as bright beams can be in some situations, they can also be dangerous, not to you, but for other drivers, which is why there are rules in place for using your bright beams in New Jersey.

So what happens when you or another driver is leaving their bright beams on unnecessarily? Can a cop pull you over? It depends.

According to GormanLawFirmNJ.com, the New Jersey bright beam law (N.J.S.A 39:3-60) states "that a driver is required to dim his or her high beams if he is approached by another oncoming vehicle. Although this law is in place to protect drivers, in some cases, law enforcement officials can try to cite this law as a reason for initiating a traffic stop."

In other words, if your car's bright beams are on with oncoming traffic, you have to dim them back down for the safety of other drivers - even if you're using your bright beams to compensate for broken headlights. If a cop catches you with bright beams on with oncoming traffic, they can legally conduct a traffic stop.

