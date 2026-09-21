You're going to love this. Your favorite online furniture and home décor shop is expanding so you can shop in person. Not only is there a brick and mortar Wayfair retail store coming soon to our area (more on that below, keep reading), there's a huge outlet also planned for Central Jersey, according to NJ.com. How exciting.

A Wayfair outlet is coming to Ocean Township

A 25,000 square-foot Wayfair outlet will be coming to Ocean Township in Monmouth County. It will occupy some of the former at Home store in the Seaview Square Shopping Center on Route 66. It could open as early as this winter.

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The Ocean Township outlet will be near a Wayfair fulfillment center

There location of this new outlet was strategic. A Wayfair representative said, “We selected Monmouth County primarily because of its proximity to our fulfillment center, our strong local customer base and to complement the planned Wayfair store opening in Princeton in 2027."

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A Wayfair retail store is coming soon to West Windsor, NJ

The Princeton Wayfair store will be in the Nassau Park Pavilion on Route 1 South in West Windsor Township. It's taking over the space where Walmart was for many years. After its closure, Ocean State Job Lot took over, but was only open for a little over a year.

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Wayfair Wayfair

Wayfair Princeton will be approximately 135,000 square feet and stock furniture, home décor, housewares, appliances, and more. Free design services will also be available at this location. The Princeton Wayfair retail store is expected to open sometime in 2027.

Other stores in this popular shopping center include Wegmans, Home Depot, Target, Best Buy, Dicks Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, Michaels, HomeGoods, HomeSense, Burlington, Five Below, Famous Footwear, and more.

For more information on the future Wayfair outlet in Ocean Township and retail store in West Windsor, click here.