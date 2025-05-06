Uh Oh! Only Wawa in New Hope, PA is Closed; Here’s Why
Warning. This news may shake up your morning routine a little bit.
New Hope Wawa is closed temporarily
The Patch is reporting the Wawa on West Bridge Street and Sugan Road has shut down temporarily.
Ugh. That means you'll have to find someplace new for your coffee, Sizzli, hoagie and everything else you grab at your favorite convenience store.
Before you freak out, the busy location will be reopening in about six weeks, hopefully.
I know, not fast enough for you.
The reason for the temporary closure?
The store is being remodeled
The store is being completely renovated.
If you've driven by lately, you may have noticed that it's been blocked off by fences.
It's already been gutted
The project has already gotten underway. Crews were spotted at the store on Sunday gutting it.
The inside of the store will have a new, more efficient lay out with the latest technology.
Will get new technology and features
New Wawa features you may see include a fresh food kitchen, new self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering with curbside pickup, and catering.
The article says the ceilings will be raised, bigger windows installed, and warm colors throughout the store.
The remodel will cost about $1 million
This is no cheap project with an estimated cost of $1 million.
Wawa originated in Pennsylvania and certainly seems to have soared in popularity over the last few years.
Wawa just opened its first Ohio location
The company is currently expanding west. Its first location in Ohio just opened on April 16 in Liberty Township.
Interesting fact. Florida has more Wawa locations than Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
You'd think because this is Wawa's home base, this area would have the most, but it doesn't.
The project will take about 6 weeks
Cross your fingers the New Hope Wawa is back open again after six weeks with no delays.
I'm sure it's already missed.
