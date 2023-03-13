Wawa’s Opening 5 More NJ Locations Spring 2023 – Here’s Where!

Manifest Wawa continues to spread in the Garden State!

Wawa is planning to open 5 more locations in New Jersey, this spring, according to Patch.com. Along with to the growing list of over 260 Wawa locations we already have? This is a drop in the bucket. Get ready for more hoagies, Sizzlis, coffee, and people who drive 35 mph in the parking lots.

Here's where they're opening:

Brick : 10 Lanes Mill Road, Brick NJ

: 10 Lanes Mill Road, Brick NJ East Hanover : 28 Route 10, East Hanover NJ

: 28 Route 10, East Hanover NJ Mount Laurel : 3280 Route 38, Mount Laurel NJ

: 3280 Route 38, Mount Laurel NJ Oaklyn : 1006 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn NJ

: 1006 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn NJ Ramsey: 966 Route 17 North, Ramsey NJ

The list on Wawa's website does not, however, specify the exact grand opening dates for each location or whether or not these will be gas station Wawa's. Once construction's progress, we'll find out soon enough.

And they're not stopping there! Manifest Wawa is happening across the country too. Wawa CEO Chris Gheysen revealed that the company also plans to open 1,800 more locations across the country.

Also, new locations means new jobs! If you or someone you know is looking for a job, you should check out the Wawa career page to see which full and part-time positions will be available.

With the spring and summertime season ahead, Wawa is also on the lookout for seasonal full and part-time employees for their Jersey Shore locations. Get more information HERE.

Do you live near any of the new locations opening this spring? Let us know if you're for or against the additional location in the comments!

