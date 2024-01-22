I am admittedly a chocoholic. If you too love chocolate (who doesn't?), you're not going to want to miss a new event at Peddler's Village.

Yes, it's a brand new event for 2024 called, "Village of Chocolate." Just the name has my mouth watering.

It's happening February 14 - 18, in celebration of Valentine's Day. There will be five full days of chocolate-themed activities and menus for you to enjoy. This is right up my alley.

If you were trying to come up with something different to do for Valentine's Day this year, this is it.

There will be chocolate drink and dining specials. Oh, I love a good Chocolate Martini.

Here's a good way to get your Valentine interested in this...there are chocolate-themed dinners with beer and whiskey pairings. My husband would love the whiskey pairing dinner.

The chocolate and whisky themed dinner is at one of the fabulous restaurants in Peddler's Village, Earl's New American.

According to the Facebook event it's a four-course pairing menu. "Chef Evan Gentile and his culinary team have created a beautiful menu playfully reimagining cocoa complemented with hand-selected whiskeys."

I wouldn't sleep on this if you really want to go. It's limited to 50 guests. To check out the menu and grab a reservation, click here.

If you're interested in the chocolate and beer pairing dinner, click here for the menu and reservations.

The chocolate workshops sound like fun too. You'll get to melt, dip, mold, decorate and paint chocolate treats at Skip's Candy Corner. There are workshops at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm. Click here for tickets and more information.

Wouldn't Brunch in the Chocolate Factory be awesome? I think I've had a dream like this, where I put my tongue under the chocolate fountain. Ha ha. Text your friends and make a reservation now.

These are just a few of the fun things going in during the inaugural Village of Chocolate event. To find out about the Village Chocolate Trail, Valentine's Day Dinner, how you can stay overnight to squeeze all of these events in and more click here.

Happy Valentine's Day.

