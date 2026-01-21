You'll notice something brand new at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting this upcoming 2026 season. Get ready. Fans are in for a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Trenton Thunder have a new Victory Lounge in their ballpark in Trenton

It's called the Victory Lounge and the experience begins as soon as you take your first step out of the elevator on the Luxury Suite Level. You'll immediately see the field through massive floor to ceiling windows, so you won't miss a minute of the action. It's climate controlled, a welcomed perk in hot, humid New Jersey summers.

READ MORE: Boomergrams from Trenton Thunder available for Valentine's Day

Trenton Thunder Trenton Thunder loading...

The new Victory Lounge has a full service bar and exclusive menu

There's a full service bar in the lounge. You can also order from an exclusive Victory Lounge menu, which can be enjoyed from your seat or high top tables in the lounge, overlooking the field.

Get our free mobile app

Thunder General Manager, Jon Bodnar is excited about the new lounge saying, “The Victory Lounge is going to completely change the way our guests experience a Trenton Thunder game. We want this space to live up to and beyond it’s slogan – ‘Eat, Drink, Celebrate’ – whether its a Thunder game or a business or work event, we can’t wait to see the Victory Lounge come to life this summer. None of this would be possible without the never-ending support from Mercer County Executive Dan Benson, and Executive Director Joe Pizza.”

To find out how you can gain access to the new Victory Lounge, click here. If you are looking for an event space, it's also available to rent.

READ MORE: Bang Cookies opening first Mercer County shop

The Trenton Thunder 2026 season kicks off June 2

I'm sure you are anxiously awaiting the 2026 season. It kicks off on June 2. The first pitch is at 7 PM. Your Trenton Thunder will take on the Aberdeen IronBirds. For more information and ticket pricing, click here.

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll