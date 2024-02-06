Usher Announces August Concert at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center

We’re just days away from the Super Bowl halftime show, but we are already thinking about his next big move. GRAMMY-award-winning performer Usher just announced that he’ll be hitting the road this year for an incredible concert tour.

USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE kicks off in August 2024, and yes, the tour will be hitting Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Friday, August 30, 2024.

That’ll be an epic way to kick off Labor Day Weekend in Philadelphia as I'm sure he'll perform all of the hits like "Yeah!" "U Got It Bad," and "Love In This Club."

How Do I Get Tickets for Usher's Concert in Philadelphia 2024?

Tickets for this show go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 12 at 10:00 am. E.T., on Ticketmaster.com. Of course, we expect that it’s going to be a SUPER hot ticket in town following what we’re sure will be an incredible Super Bowl halftime show from Usher.

By the way, select presales for Citi Card and Verizon members start as early as tomorrow (Wednesday, February 7). Click here to learn more.

It's going to be a HUGE year for Usher. His brand new album Coming Home drops on Friday, (February 9).



This tour kicks off on August 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on August 20.

Other stops in our area include:

September 6 - Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY (click here for ticket info)

September 7 - Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY (click here for ticket info)

Plus, Usher's tour includes stops in Toronto, Los Angeles and more before wrapping on October 29 in Chicago, IL at the United Center.