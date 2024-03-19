ANOTHER Recall: Trader Joe’s Recalls Cashews for Salmonella Contamination Risk
What is up with Trader Joe's lately?
Trader Joe's a popular national grocery chain, has just announced they are recalling another item due to risk of salmonella contamination.
The popular national grocery chain is recalling select supplies of cashews that were sold in 16 states
The Food and Drug Administration's website posted that Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews – (SKU Number – 37884) is being recalled after a routine testing that revealed positive results for the presence of salmonella. Their lot numbers are T12139, T12140, T12141 and T12142.
Wenders LLC of Dublin, CA is recalling specific production lots of Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews – (SKU Number – 37884) Lot# T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Where were the recalled Trader Joe's cashews sold?
The affected Trader Joe's cashews were sold these in 16 states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
Yet another recall for Trader Joe's
There seems to be something seriously wrong going on with Trader Joe's food supply in the last several months. Only earlier this month, they also had to recall their popular Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings for potential plastic contamination. Major bummer.
They've also had to recall a slew of other items in the past several months for multiple reasons.
Get it together, TJ!
