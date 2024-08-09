The summer is flying by. It's already August, and this month is moving at a quick pace already.

I know the last thing you want to think about, as a student, parent, or teacher, is back-to-school season.

The summer is a great time to rest, recharge, and just take a break from the school year routine.

Backpacks and school supplies have been in stores for weeks now, a glaring reminder that summer vacation is coming to an end and the new school year is looming.

It was always exciting as a kid though to pick out new school supplies. I loved getting notebooks and folders with cute pictures or designs.

Have you ever wondered where the best schools in Mercer County are?

Every spring, U.S. News & World Report ranks public high schools across America.

The magazine looks at data from almost 25,000 schools based on things like the number of students who passed AP exams, graduation rates, scores on state tests, and more.

Here is a look at the top-ranked public high schools in Mercer County, and how they fared in the state.

10. Steinert in Hamilton (#267 in NJ)

9. Mercer County Technical School Health Sciences Academy (#245 in NJ)

8. Mercer County Techincal School Stem Academy (#222 in NJ)

7. Hightstown High School (#172 in NJ)

6. Lawrence High School (#154 in NJ)

5. Hopewell Valley Central High School (#111 in NJ)

4. Robbinsville High School (#69 in NJ)

3. Princeton High School (#33 in NJ)

2. West Windsor - Plainsboro High School North (#17 in NJ)

1. West Windsor - Plainsboro High School South (#15 in NJ)

The #1 ranked high school in New Jersey is High Technology High School in Lincroft.

By the way, in 2024, New Jersey is in the top 3 states with 42 high schools in the top 5% of schools across the country.

Only Massachusetts and Connecticut ranked above New Jersey. That's impressive.

For more on the rankings, click here.

