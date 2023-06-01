I saw a shop that's located in Doylestown, PA that sells everything from sweet to salty. It seems like they do a little bit of everything at this shop. It's currently blowing up on TikTok as a must-try spot in the heart of Bucks County, PA.

The shop is called The Salt Box and they make all kinds of soft pretzels, stuffed pretzels, and even their own ice cream. All of the ice cream is made in-house and it looks like it would for sure live up to the hype.

We all know the Philadelphia area has some of the best-stuffed pretzels in the entire country and their menu consists of some amazing items.

You can get either sweet or savory pretzels like cinnamon pretzels or even a buffalo chicken stuffed pretzel. If you aren't feeling the savory vibe when you give them a visit, they have ice cream that's made in-house.

Some of their flavors are salted caramel, devil's chocolate, boozy banana, cherry vanilla, toasted coconut, and of course classics like vanilla, and strawberry. Finding little hidden gems like this in the area is always so much fun!

If you get sucked into TikTok wormholes as I do, you've probably already seen this place, but if you haven't you'll be racing to The Salt Box as soon as possible! The Salt Box is located at 5840 Easton Road in Doylestown, PA.

