Wall, NJ massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client

⚫ Massage therapist in Wall has been charged with sexual assault

⚫ The incident happened last month, police said

WALL — A Monmouth County massage therapist has been arrested and charged after police said he sexually assaulted a female client last month.

On Tuesday, May 23, a 23-year-old unidentified woman told a Wall Township police officer that during her massage session at Massage Heights, located at 2157 State Highway 35 in Sea Girt, her massage therapist, Stefan J. Barnes Jr., 31, of Manchester touched her inappropriately in the groin area on two separate occasions during the session.

Barnes was taken into custody on Tuesday and was later transported to Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

He was charged with criminal sexual contact and sexual assault.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have been victimized by Barnes to call Detective Shane Roland at (732) 449-4500 ex. 1190.

