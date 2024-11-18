This City Tops the List of the Most Dangerous in New Jersey

New Jersey, is home to some truly amazing beaches, bustling cities, and adorable small towns.

It’s a state that offers a little bit of everything, from shorelines to skylines. No matter what type of lifestyle you’re looking for, there’s a place for you in New Jersey.

Although this is so, like anywhere else, some places have problems that affect people’s safety.

While most of New Jersey is considered to be relatively safe, there are certain cities where crime rates are noticeably higher than other areas.

Whether it’s property crime, violent offenses, or a mix of both, these statistics can shed light on areas where you may need to be a bit more cautious when visiting.

It’s important to remember that while these numbers are real, they don’t define the entire city.

Every community and city has its positives, and many residents work hard to make their neighborhoods safer and stronger.

NY Rent Own Sell has made a list that highlights the most dangerous cities in New Jersey based on some key factors.

When making this list, things like total crimes reported, property crime rate and violent crime rate were all taken into account.

The Top 5 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

#5 - Bridgeton

#4 - Atlantic City

#3 - Trenton

#2 - Newark

What Is The Most Dangerous City in New Jersey?

According to this list, the most dangerous city in the entire state is Camden.

Based on a violent crime rate of 1,603/100k people, a property crime rate of 2,159/100k people and total crimes reported being 3,762/100k people, this is considered to be New Jersey’s most dangerous city.

You can see the full list here.

