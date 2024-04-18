The World’s Deadliest Bug Will Soon Swarm New Jersey

With the warm weather coming our way in New Jersey, comes a few risks. As the weather starts to get warmer in our area, we all know that means more bugs will be making their way out and about.

It’s honestly so frustrating when you’re trying to enjoy your time outside during the spring and summer months but you have to make sure you light your citronella candles, put on your bug spray, and shut all the doors to make sure that you don’t let any of those annoying bugs in the house.

According to Discover Wildlife, the most deadly insect in the world has taken over New Jersey and you need to be careful this summer when you’re out and about to keep yourself safe.

If you’re anything like me, you want nothing to do with bugs. Bugs are not my specialty and when I found out that one of the most common bugs in New Jersey is one of the deadliest in the entire world.

What Is The World's Deadliest Bug?

According to Discover Wildlife, mosquitoes are considered to be the deadliest insects in the world and it may be surprising to you. Just because mosquitos are tiny in size, doesn’t mean their impact on humans is small!

You may not know but mosquitoes can carry a laundry list of diseases, some you may or may not have heard of.

The list of diseases you may catch from mosquitoes includes Chikungunya, Dengue, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, Malaria, St. Louis Encephalitis, West Nile, Western Equine Encephalitis, Lymes, Zika, and more. Just because mosquitoes and mosquito bites are so normal to us, doesn’t mean they’re not a threat!

