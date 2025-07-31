It's one of the biggest concert events of the year, which we usually associate with summer and fun. But, unfortunately, the weather will not be feeling too summer-like tonight.

So how likely is it to rain tonight during the show? AND what happens if it rains during tonight’s concert featuring The Weeknd at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia?

First, let's start with an actual look at the forecast – then we'll dig into if that means there are any possible affects on the show.

Thursday Evening's Philly Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely

Yes, we'll see heavy rain at times in Philadelphia and across the region. As of 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, an initial round of thunderstorms has already rolled through in the past hour.

This falls right in line with what 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow told us to prepare for between 2p.m. and midnight.

The storms are NOT over though, Dan says. He's predicating another round of potentially heavy rain later in the evening.

Will we skate by? No. "There may be some breaks in the storm activity along the way, but literally no chance you are escaping completely rain-free," he tells us.

Total rainfall will probably end up between 1 and 2 inches, but if it really pours locally higher amounts are possible.

Areas of flooding may make it difficult to drive home after the show.

Will Rain Affect The Weeknd's Concert in Philly?

Let’s start by being REALLY clear:

It’s very unlikely that this show will be affected by the weather. That’s because outdoor concerts (like this one) are typically held rain or shine.

Concerts are only delayed (or postponed) in the event of severe weather (lightning or heavy winds) because of the safety hazards they pose inside a stadium.

It's difficult to say if the weather will hit severe levels in South Philly, but at this time venue officials are reminding us that the show will go on as planned.

IF they make any adjustments to tonight's schedule, we'll let you know. But for now remember:

NO umbrellas are allowed in the stadium so pack a poncho!