Oh my gosh, The wait is almost over.

The Container Store will be opening its 100th retail location in Princeton, NJ on Saturday, November 18th, according to a press release.

I know, I'm so excited too! It's the first Mercer County location.

There are over 10,000 organizing tools

Get ready to organize your life. This is the fun part of adulting. You'll be stepping into a store with over 10,000 organizing tools, ideas for custom spaces, and in-home services. You'll be organizing things you never knew needed organizing. Haha.

The new store is in The Square at West Windsor on Route 1 North (near Trader Joe's). I'll be the one running around, throwing things in my cart, acting like a kid in a candy store. I can't wait to organize every inch of my house from my junk drawers, my husband's man cave, to our puppy's things.

The Container Store has a Holiday Shop

This is a great time of year to shop at The Container Store because of all the goodies in the Holiday Shop. It's filled with gifts, stocking stuffers, the best wrapping paper, and home decor, sure to give you those holiday vibes.

The Grand Opening festivities include a ribbon-cutting with the Mayor of West Windsor, product demonstrations, and the chance to win a $1,000 custom space with free installation.

The first 100 people win gift cards

The winning continues on Black Friday weekend (November 24th - 26th). Friday morning, starting at 10 a.m., the first 100 people will win $20 gift cards. There will be live product and custom spaces demos every hour, on the hour, and you can still enter to win that $1,000 custom space with free installation.

Trust me, you're about the fall in love with The Container Store. Everyone loves it.

It's opening on November 18th in The Square at West Windsor on Route 1 in Princeton.

There's so much to discover. Go check it out. See you there.

Chris Rollins is a paid spokesperson for The Container Store.