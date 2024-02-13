‘The Alps’ Is Now Open in Jersey City, New Jersey

Jersey City is home to one of New Jersey’s best nightlife atmospheres.

Whether you’re freshly 21 and hitting the bars for the first time or if you're in your 40s with kids finally getting a babysitter for the night, there are plenty of bars and restaurants for you to explore.

A brand new bar has just officially opened its doors in The Heights and it will become a staple when you are visiting the Jersey City area.

The Alps has just opened its doors to the public in Jersey City Heights and is located at 351 Palisade Ave in Jersey City, New Jersey.

It’s the newest addition to that area in terms of bars or restaurants and since that area is a growing community, it’s a great fit that is just a short walking distance from other bars located in The Heights.

The Alps is a bar with a kitchen that has pretty much whatever you’re looking for. If you’re looking for a fancy cocktail to post that will make your friend jealous they didn’t get the invite, they have that. If you’re looking for something more simple to just enjoy after a rough day like a simple can of beer, they have that as well.

Overall, this spot is the perfect addition to the area.

“We are a full bar that focuses on natural wine, esoteric spirits and beers. We want to facilitate the opportunity to explore new and interesting things, but if your day calls for a Miller Lite and a shot, we have that, too.” -- Kyle Nemick, Co-owner and Operator of ‘The Alps’.

The Alps is now officially open at 351 Palisade Ave in Jersey City, New Jersey.

You can follow them for updates on their socials here and check them out on their site here.

