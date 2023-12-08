This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

New Jersey is once again turning on the whimsical holiday bliss, where festive lights and joyous celebrations are on display for all to see. During the holiday season, families all across the state are decorating their homes with dazzling lights, creating a beautiful journey as you drive through Jersey’s winter wonderland. From the Pazzini family's famous tradition in Florham Park, to the brand-new Glow Park in Washington Township and beyond the state borders at Shady Brook Farm. Learn more about some of the tri-state area’s grandiose light shows and see how families are leveling up their holiday cheer.

New Jersey families illuminate the night

The Garden State truly comes alive during holidays. In Florham Park, the Pazzini family’s Deerfield Drive home has previously spread cheer for 16 years through their holiday lights extravaganza. Their handcrafted sixteen-foot tree, giant glittering arches and beautiful bridge were featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight. The series originally premiered in 2013 and has become something of a holiday tradition. Every season, families transform their homes into wonderful spectacles, featuring over-the-top designs and awe-inspiring lights. Glow Park is the newest home to be featured on this season of the show. Check out their millions of lights synchronized to holiday music and plenty of activities for the family. All of their displays are unique and hand-crafted in their very own version of Santa’s workshop. Even though the Pazzini family ended their display in 2021, there’s a new wave of holiday spirit sweeping New Jersey and the entire tri-state area!

Shady Brook Farm's holiday light extravaganza

Our next stop will be Shady Brook Farm located in Lower Makefield Pennsylvania. Situated at 931 Stony Hill Road, this magical exhibit illuminates more than three million lights spread over acres of farmland that making it a perfect addition to the holiday season celebrations. Drive through in your vehicle or take an open-air wagon ride (starting at $18 per person, weather permitting) for playful scenes featuring favorite characters sure to get you into the spirit of things.

Glow Park's dazzling holiday debut

Glow Park started as just a nice hobby for Dan Uszaki and his family. However, it’s now quickly become the new holiday sensation in New Jersey. Their winter wonderland is the next Jersey display to make it onto The Great Christmas Light Fight. Their journey into the world of extreme Christmas lighting commenced with “Deptford Dazzling Lights,” just around the corner, in Deptford, New Jersey. It started when they transformed their house into a radiant spectacle with 50,000 lights and became a viral sensation online.

The real claim to fame however came when “Deptford Dazzling Lights” synchronized the Eagles fight song resulting in an amazing visual experience that went viral and resonated with many. In a moment of sheer celebration, when the Eagles clinched their first Super Bowl victory, “Deptford Dazzling Lights” created a towering 15-foot Lombardi Trophy that lit up the night, representing a love for blending sports, community, family and holiday spirit. Take a trip to Glow Park to check out all the exciting pop icon creations, sparkling displays and their new holiday village this year.

Spreading holiday cheer

NJ shines brighter as nights grow longer revealing a special blend of festive traditions and captivating exhibitions. From the Pazzini family’s home continuous glow, emerges new synchronous wonders in Glow Park and just over the border at Shady Brook Farm. Families across the tri-state area are calling on everyone to enjoy this holiday season in its full splendor. Let New Jersey’s glowing lights direct your path into an inexplicable world of merriment and joy!

