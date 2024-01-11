The first month of 2024 has been a rough one for one of the most familiar chain restaurants in America.

Within the first week of January 2024, TGI Fridays abruptly closed 36 restaurants nationwide due to performance issues.

The closures came as a shock to local patrons and to employees/staff, many of whom only learned that their restaurant was closing the day of!

7 TGI Fridays permanently closed in New Jersey, in Marlton, Iselin, Hackensack, Wayne, Eatontown, Springfield and Princeton.

This now-closed TGI Fridays in Marlton had been standing for decades.

In light of this round of permanent closings, the future of the rest of them may be uncertain. So which ones are left? If you love the chain, fortunately, there are 16 TGI Fridays still standing in New Jersey, so we have a decent selection.

If you can't get enough buffalo wings and baby back ribs with that blessed Jack Daniels sauce, here are the 16 remaining TGI Fridays in New Jersey (as of January 2024).

We'll keep this list updated if anything changes!

