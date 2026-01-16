One of the stars of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice, and her daughter, Gia, are getting into the restaurant business. They are preparing to open an Italian restaurant in Westwood, according to Daily Voice.

Teresa and Gia Giudiuce are opening Il Vero on Center Avenue in Westwood

The restaurant on Center Avenue is called Il Vero (which means "the real thing" in Italian). Gia just gave us a little sneak peek on Instagram. A major renovation of the space is underway. Take a look below.

READ MORE: Rat's Restaurant offering Winter Chef Demo Dinners & Cooking Classes

The younger Giudice said in the post, "GUYS...I can finally talk about this!!! This has been a dream of my family's for so long, and I'm beyond excited to officially step into this next chapter.

Get our free mobile app

Gia Giudice has partnered with a restaurateur for the new restaurant, Il Vero

They're partnering with a friend, Maria Sausa, who is a commercial real estate developer and restaurateur, the article says. Gia says she's excited to honor her mother's legacy of cooking, family, and bringing people together around a table to eat and make memories.

READ MORE: Bordentown Square Tap + Grill gastropub announces new additions for 2026

The restaurant is expected to open in Spring 2026

Il Vero is expected to open sometime this spring (2026). Gia says a lot of thought has gone into the vibe of the restaurant and every detail of Il Vero is "intentional." She also gushed that the transformation of the space is "stunning" and the food is "next level."

Google Google loading...

No word about how hands-on Gia or her mom, Teresa, will be with this new venture, but it would be cool to see them while dining there. Who knows, maybe their Real Housewives friends will support them and dine there as well. Let's hope there's no table flipping. Ha ha.

Il Vero is located at 170 Center Avenue in Westwood (near Westwood Theatres).

Click here for more details.