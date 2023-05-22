SPOILERS AHEAD: Taylor Swift’s Setlist for ‘The Eras Tour’ at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey
After months of waiting, the big weekend is FINALLY here. Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour will be in the New York City area at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium for Memorial Day Weekend from May 26 through the 29th, and we cannot wait for the shows.
That is if you were lucky enough to get tickets, right?
Some Swifties want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. So we must warn you there are MANY spoilers posted below.
In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at MetLife for The Eras Tour? That's here.
What time do parking lots open for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey? We've also got that here.
OK! Now let's get into the set times and setlist though.
🕗 🎤What Time Does the Taylor Swift Concert in New Jersey Start? 🕚💃🏼
The show starts at 6:30 pm, with the opening acts taking to the stage shortly after. Taylor's typically been taking the stage on the tour between 7:50 and 8 pm.
Her robust 44 + song set wraps up around 11:15 pm nightly. That's over three hours of non-stop performing from Taylor.
🎼What Is Taylor Swift's Setlist For 'The Eras Tour' at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey?🙌🏻
'The Eras Tour' naturally covers all of the "eras of Taylor Swift. Taylor HAS definitely been changing up the set list a little bit in each city, so there will be a few surprises.
We've compiled some recent setlists from stops in Arizona, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Houston to make this list via Setlist.fm.
'Lover’
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
‘Fearless’
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
‘Evermore’
’tis the damn season
willow
marjorie
Champagne problems
tolerate it
‘Reputation’
… Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
‘Speak Now’
Enchanted
'Red’
Red
22
We Are Never Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well (10-Minute Version)
‘folklore’
seven
the 1
betty
the last great American dynasty
august
illicit affairs
my tears ricochet
cardigan
'1989’
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Surprise songs
Taylor has been surprising fans by performing songs that nobody expects.
Some of them have even been the first time she's performed them live. With a catalog of songs as deep as she has, it's not surprising that there's a ton of opportunity for hits.
These have included: this is me trying, State of Grace, Today Was a Fairytale, and more.
‘Midnights’
Lavender Haze
Anti-Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma