Will Taylor Swift be at the Eagles vs. Chiefs Game on Nov 20?

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20! And despite the intrigue of this unique matchup that will see the Kelce brothers face each other on the field for the first time since Super Bowl LVII, the question on everyone's mind is...

"Will Taylor Swift be there?"

Everyone wants to know if Taylor will be there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, as she's so famously done several times this football season. Her attendance alone has been drawing in millions of viewers.

So will she be at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20?

Of course, Taylor's historically been a low-key person when it comes to her personal life (except when her albums drop). In every occasion that she's been at a Chiefs game, she never made a public statement beforehand saying "Hey everybody - I WILL be attending the next game!" That's just not her style. We most likely won't know for sure if she's going until the day of.

However! Sources tell E! News that she will be coming!

After all, if Taylor were to attend, there would be HUGE intrigue for this game in particular, for more than one reason:

There are a loooot of talking points!

Here's the dilemma

If Taylor's planning on going to the game, her schedule will be tight! The Eras Tour has a show scheduled for Sunday, November 19 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - the night before the game. An exhausted post-show Taylor would have to hop on a jet back to the States pretty much immediately to make it to the game the next day at Arrowhead Stadium.

It's doable. Her following show will be back in Brazil on Friday, November 24. So at least she'd have a few days to relax, regain her energy, and spend time with Travis before flying back for the next show.

And after Travis flew all the way to Argentina to see her for this sweet moment, few would doubt she wouldn't do the same for him.

So what's your bet? Do you think she'll be there or not? My money's on yes.

