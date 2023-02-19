Take Pictures With The Palmer’s Square Strolling Spring Bunny

Spring is just around the corner is so is the stress of getting the perfect picture of your kids with the Easter bunny.

I feel like that’s a stressful situation that nobody warns you about when you become a parent, but Palmer’s Square is making it 10 times easier than ever before.

They posted that they’ll be offering families to take pictures with their Strolling Spring Bunny that will be hopping all around Palmer’s Square this spring season.

If you’ve never been to downtown Princeton, there are so many beautiful shops, restaurants, and boutiques that you can check out while you snag the perfect bunny picture of your kids!

Palmer’s Square in Princeton posted on Facebook that their Strolling Spring Bunny will be hopping all through Palmer’s Square every Friday for a few weeks to kick off the start of spring! This is the perfect family day out in Princeton that will also have something fun for your kids to look forward to.

It says online that the bunny will be hopping throughout Palmer’s Square from Lindt to Thomas Sweet up to Nassau Street. This will be happening every Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 pm starting on March 25 until April 8th, so make sure to hop on this and get that perfect picture of your kiddos!

