It's the first MAJOR pop concert of the year to the Wells Fargo Center, and we cannot wait because the HOTTEST artist on the planet is coming to Philadelphia, Pa. this week!

SZA is bringing the SOS Tour to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (March 2), and we cannot wait! The tour marks SZA's first headlining arena tour... ever.

But seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead, so consider yourself warned.

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at the stadium. We've got that here too.

What Time Does The SZA Concert in Philadelphia Start?

The doors for the Wells Fargo Center will open at 7:00 pm. There is an opening act, Omar Apollo. The Wells Fargo Center says the event starts at 8:00 pm.

Per our best guesstimates, we think Omar will take to the stage around 8:15 pm.

As for SZA, we think she'll hit the stage around 9:15 pm (based on Twitter & Setlist.fm analysis)

These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. As someone who loves to tailgate until the last possible second before a concert starts, I suggest you don't cut it TOO close to the show starting.

What Is the Setlist SZA's Setlist For the SOS Tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania?

PSA

Seek & Destroy

Notice Me

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless

Used

Bag Lady (Eryka Badu cover)

Blind

Shirt

All the Stars

Prom

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Doves in the Wind

Low

Supermodel

Special

Nobody Gets Me

Gone Girl

SOS

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover)

Love Language

Snooze

Kill Bill

I Hate U

The Weekend

(Setlist sources: Setlist.fm and Twitter)

