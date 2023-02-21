Storm Damage Closes Route 1 In Both Directions in Lawrence Township, NJ

Bad news as the afternoon commute gets underway in Mercer County.

We’ve learned that Route 1 is closed in both directions in Lawrence Township, NJ between I-295 and Bakers Basin Road. This information is current, as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

There are down power cables following this afternoon’s hard-hitting thunderstorm that rolled through shortly before 4 pm. There is no immediate word on when the roadway will open.

In addition, 94.5 PST’s sister station, New Jersey 101.5 is reporting that a tree fell onto a car at Quakerbridge Road and Village Road in West Windsor. But we’ve been able to report that there were no injuries in that incident.

As for the Route 1 closures, here are the suggested detours:

If you're traveling north on Route 1, turn right onto Bakers Basin Road, left onto Quakerbridge Road then you can return to Route 1.

If you're traveling south on Route 1 this afternoon, take Quaker Bridge Road to Youngs Road before returning to route 1.

