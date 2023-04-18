This Popular Philly-Based Cheesesteak Joint is Coming to NJ – Here’s Where!

Sink your teeth into this! We're about to get some more juicy, meaty cheesesteaks coming to New Jersey!

Steve's Prince of Steaks, a popular, Philly-based cheesesteak business, is stepping into the Garden State, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer!

Credit: Instagram @steves.prince.of.steaks Credit: Instagram @steves.prince.of.steaks loading...

Get our free mobile app

The new location is coming to the Jersey Shore - at 2701 New Jersey Ave in Wildwood. This is the former location of Classic Sandwiches. Their projected opening date is July 4! Talk about a fun grand opening date!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The owner, who is easing himself out of the day-to-day operations is handing the reigns over to his children, and they're taking the business to the next stop, at the peak of summertime!

Steve's Prince of Steaks has 3 locations in Pennsylvania, at 7200 Bustleton Avenue

Philadelphia, 2711 Comly Road Philadelphia, and 1617 East Lincoln Highway, in Langhorne. You may remember they had two other locations in Philly that unfortunately closed during the pandemic. Their food trucks are also available for events!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Along with their delicious steaks, their menu also includes burgers, sandwiches, hotdogs, hoagies, large french fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and more! Check out their full menu HERE.

This will be a perfect stop to grab some casual food down by the shore this summer! You goin wit or witout?

Are you excited for them to open in Wildwood this summer? Let us know in the comments!

10 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2023 Nothing better than outdoor dining in nice weather! Here are the 10 best outdoor restaurants you'll find in Central NJ!