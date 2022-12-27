Stay In NJ This NYE At Bar Anticipation in Belmar, NJ

Christmas has officially come and gone and it’s time to start thinking about the next holiday coming up in just a few days.

New Year’s Eve is coming up quickly and there are plenty of places to go right in New Jersey to celebrate the new year! If you’re anything like me, you don’t want anything to do with Philadelphia or New York City for this holiday. So if that’s your vibe, this iconic bar sling the Jersey Shore is hosting a New Years' party that you for sure want to get to.

Bar Anticipation is one of the biggest and most popular bars along the shore and they’re having a huge NYE party this year that you can get to! Bar A’s New Years' Eve Bash is an annual event that they put on and over the years, it’s grown bigger and bigger.

This year on New Year's Eve, there are plenty of options to check out at this event to start the year in style. There are two options, according to Bar A’s Instagram. Option 1 for this year will include a 2-hour open bar, party favors, a cold and hot buffet, and of course a midnight champagne toast.

That option is going for $70, which is a great price! If you’re looking for something a little less extravagant, Option 2 will get you admission after 10 pm, cash bar access, party favors and a champagne toast which is selling for $30.

This sounds like so much fun and is such a great way to ring in the new year without having to go into either city! Get more info on their website.

