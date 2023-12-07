Starbucks Offering 1/2 Off Drinks Every Thursday in Dec.! Here’s How

Starbucks lovers, rejoice!

If you can't get through your day without your favorite Starbucks drink, make a plan to get there on Thursdays to take advantage of this hot (or iced) deal!

Starbucks is offering a sweet promotion for the entire month of December: During their "Festive Thur-Yays" you can score ANY drink for 50% off! Half off for the holidays!

How does Starbucks' Festive Thur-Yays work?

If you want to take advantage of this limited-time deal, you must be a Starbucks Rewards member. The 50% coupon will then be available to use in the Starbucks app, limited to one drink per Rewards member per week:

"Starbucks® Rewards members can get half off a drink on Thursday afternoons (12-6 PM) in December."

There are only 4 Thursdays this December - go ahead and treat yourself while the offer still stands! You won't have to feel guilty for spending $8 on a single drink like you usually do! Starbucks doesn't usually offer deals this good.

And by the way, I highly recommend their new Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte - SO good! (I usually get iced, even if it's the dead of winter)

Will you be taking advantage of this deal?

