Starbucks is Permanently Closing Stores in NJ, PA & NY This Weekend, Here’s the List
We now know which Starbucks retailers will be closing this week. This is important news whether a stop at Starbucks is part of your daily routine or its just an ocassional visit for you. Is yours on the list? Scroll down to find out.
The List of Starbucks Stores That Are Closing in September 2026
Earlier this week we reported that Starbucks was shifting their business goals a bit, and part of their evolving plan they would be closing 250 stores in North America. It represents a small portion of the company’s massive portfolio which includes about 18,000 licensed locations.
READ MORE: Why Is Starbucks Closing Stores in 2026?
So is your Starbucks on the list? In our area here are the stores that are closing. It’s believed these stores will close on or about Sunday (September 27). In our previous reporting, we said the affected employees would be offered employment at other locations.
New Jersey Starbucks Stores That Are Closing
The stores in New Jersey that will be closing are:
- Milburn, NJ: 343 Milburn Ave, Milburn, NJ, 07041
- Willingboro, NJ: 4380 Route 130, Willingboro, NJ, 08046
They’re both expected to close on or about September 27.
Pennsylvania Starbucks Stores That Are Closing
The list of stores closing in Pennsylvania include two stores in the City of Philadelphia. Here’s the complete list:
New York Starbucks Stores That Are Closing
There will also be several closings in New York, including quite a few locations in New York City that you may be familiar with.
Here’s that list:
- New York: 11 Penn Plaza, W. 32nd St. (between 6th & 7th), New York, NY 10001
- New York: 15 Carlisle St., New York, NY 10006
- New York: 50 Lexington Ave., New York, New York, NY 10010
- New York: 99 Wall St., New York, NY 10005
- New York: 100 William St., New York, NY 10038
- New York: 125 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007
- New York: 125 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009
- Brooklyn: 476 4th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215
- Yonkers: 2458 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, NY 10710
- Amherst: 1703 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228
- Blasdell: 3540 McKinley Pkwy., Blasdell, NY 14219
- Brighton: 1914 Monroe Ave., Brighton, NY 14618
- Commack: 125 Crooked Hill Road, Commack, NY 11725
- Fairport: 64 S. Main St., Fairport, NY 14450
- Greenvale: 114 Northern Blvd., Greenvale, NY 11548
- Islip: 455 Main St., Islip, NY 11751
- New Rochelle: 726 North Ave., New Rochelle, NY 10801
Chain Restaurants That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Retail And Grocery Chain Stores That Have Closed Locations in 2026
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll