Heads Up! Near Whiteout Snow Conditions Possible Sunday in Philadelphia, Pa

Heads up across New Jersey and Pennsylvania today. We could see some whiteout conditions mid to later this morning associated with a powerful snow squall.

"As cold air arrives on an arctic wind today, snow showers and squalls are possible" 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow tells us.

He's not worried about accumulations, but the sudden downpour of snow could lead to a "sudden decrease in visibility" which would result in "hazardous driving conditions," Zarrow warns.

In fact, "Near whiteout conditions and a quick one-half inch of snow in just

10 to 15 minutes will lead to dangerous travel conditions," the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ warned this morning. "As a result of the very poor visibility and snow or ice-covered roads."

The squalls will start around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. in the northeast portion of New Jersey. They'll wrap no later than 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. in the southeast portion of New Jersey, Zarrow tells us.

These are, of course, particularly dangerous if you're driving.

If you're on the road as the squall approaches, it's advised that you try to safely get off the road (into a parking lot or driveway) to wait it out. f you can't safely exit the roadway, they advise that you gradually slow traffic on the highway and turn on your flashing hazard lights.