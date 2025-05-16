It's sure to be a big concert event. In fact, it's one of the biggest shows of the year happening at MetLife Stadium with Shakira (and special guest Pitbull) on Friday, May 16.

The weather forecast has been pretty wet for much of the day on Friday. So...

So how likely is it to rain tonight during the show? AND what happens if it rains during tonight’s concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ? We've got it all posted for you below.

First, let's start with an actual look at the forecast – then we'll dig into if that means there are any possible affects on the show.

Friday Evening's New Jersey Forecast: Rain Possible

So we already dealt with a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms across parts of New Jersey earlier in the day on Friday.

As of 2:00 pm Friday, the sun has returned, but MORE rain is certainly possible tonight.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for cloudy conditions in the area.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening. They are most likely before 8:00 p.m., they say.

New Jersey weathercaster NorEaster Nick warns that we shouldn't take the sunshine as a sign that we won't see rain later.

"Now that those storms are done, we actually have the sun popping out... There's roughly 5 hours between now and when more storms could roll in...prime time for daytime heating," Nick wrote around 2 pm on Friday.

Will Rain Affect Shakira & Pitbull's Concert in New Jersey?

It is POSSIBLE that tonight's show will be affected by inclement weather, but it is VERY unlikely that it will be a total cancelation or anything.

Outdoor concerts (like tonight's show) are typically held rain or shine.

Concerts are only delayed (or postponed) in the event of severe weather (lightning or heavy winds) because of the safety hazards they pose inside a stadium.

So if stadium officials are tracking a storm in that area, it's likely they'll have fans assemble inside the concourse and temporarily pause the show.

The good news is that the rain will be scattered (and the storms move through quickly), so don't worry.

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in the arena, though. So you'll want to grab a poncho if you need one.