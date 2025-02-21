NJ school district that keeps getting bailouts has $15M stolen

💲Online theft hits Lakewood school district

💲$15 million was stolen, according to The Lakewood Scoop

💲Over half the missing funds have been recovered

The theft of $15 million from the cash-strapped Lakewood School District’s operating accounts is under investigation, according to several media reports.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report on the theft from the operating accounts by a third party sometime during the President's Day weekend. An unnamed official told the Scoop that several million of the stolen funds were found out of state and the rest out of the country.

Lakewood police referred questions to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, which said it does not confirm the existence of any investigations.

Mayor Ray Coles told the Asbury Park Press that $8 million had been recovered as of Thursday. Coles said that the school district is in "dire financial straits" and cannot afford to cover such a loss.

Entrance to Lakewood Middle School Entrance to Lakewood Middle School (Google Street View) loading...

Lakewood school district gets a loan

The state Department of Education loaned the district $65 million to get through the rest of the school year, according to a letter obtained by the Asbury Park Press.

The district, which is under state oversight, has received annual loans amounting to tens of millions in recent years.

Coles and Lakewood School district spokesman Michael Inzelbuch did not respond to messages from New Jersey 101.5 about the theft.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state All are are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker