It's never too early to think about some holiday fun.

Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA has just announced that registration is now open for 2023's Dashin' Thru the...Lights.

This is such a fun event and a unique, super cool way to experience the farm's Holiday Light Show.

Dashin' Thru the...Lights is November 17th

Save the date. It's happening Friday, November 17th from 5pm - 9pm.

You and your family, friends, team, whoever, will jog or walk through the light show. It's a 2-mile trek. The course is mostly dirt and gravel. So, if you're going to walk or jog with babies, you may want to bring a jogging stroller.

There will be Timed Ticketing

Here's how the event will work. There is timed ticketing, which means there will be a "rolling start." Everyone won't begin at the same time to alleviate a crowd. You don't want to be in a tight pack, you want to spread out a little bit to enjoy the amazing light show.

Groups will be starting every 30 minutes. If you'd like to go Dashin' thru the...Lights with a group, you need to register together. You can't add to the groups once they sell out.

First group will start at 5pm, with the last group starting at 8:30pm.

Start times are on a first come, first served basis.

It's rain, snow, or shine, and sorry, no pets are allowed.

Here are some pictures from last year's event...

This event will definitely get you in a holiday mood. There will be a DJ, bonfires available, the HOPE tree will be lit and playing music, the Farm Market and Garden Center will be open, Stone's Throw Pub will be open, Santa will be there and you'll love Candyland Walk-Thru.

If you register now, you'll save some money. Early registration is $45 (Kids12 and under are $35). Race Day Registration is $50 (Kids 12 and under are $40).

For more information and to register now, click here.

