There is a lot of exciting news from Sesame Place Philadelphia (in Langhorne). This season will be its "Most Splashtacular Season ever."

All new attractions, Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores and Big Bird's Beach, will be opening on Saturday, May 27th. You're invited to the Grand Opening Ceremony at 10:30am at the entrance of Big Bird's Beach.

Get our free mobile app

If you're a season pass member, you'll receive a FREE, exclusive towel to celebrate the new water attractions. Your favorite furry friends will be celebrating. There will be music and VIP giveaways.

There's also a brand new Meet and Greet with Big Bird kicking off May 27th called Small Talk with Big Bird.

Let me tell you some of the cool features in Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores from the press release I received. Watch out, there are tipping water buckets, spraying jets, a water curtain, a water bobble and a spraying water tower...perfect for warm summer days. Your family will have so much fun. Don't worry, there's a shaded seating area.

Big Bird's Beach, formerly Twiddlebug Land, has all new tropical vibes. There are water slides, a family-friendly wave pool, a refreshing splash and spray area and shaded seating areas. The attractions include Elmo's Surf 'n' Slide, Abby's Splash & Spray Garden, Rosita's Seaside Slides, and Little Bird's Bay.

You'll be able to rent the renovated Big Bird's Beach Cabanas which give you access to a private splash area.

It's going to be a fun holiday weekend at Sesame Place Philadelphia. Don't miss the "C is for Celebrate" fireworks Sunday, May 28th.

We're so lucky to live near Sesame Place Philadelphia. It's the first theme park in the United States based on Sesame Street, the TV show we all grew up watching.

For more information, click here.

Have fun.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State