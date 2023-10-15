Delicious sushi restaurant in central NJ

This place has been one of my hot spots for years now.

I found out about it back in 2019 and have frequented it now any time I’ve been in the mood for sushi.

Yummy Sushi in Robbinsville is a great place in Central New Jersey to stop in for some sushi.

Here's how their website describes them:

"Our menu includes more than 30 types of sushi and 40 types of maki rolls, as well as a variety of other Asian favorites. Our master chef has more than 10 years experience in sushi restaurants in New York City, Texas and Chicago."

Robbinsville has great food options

It’s located just a few doors down from the famous Delorenzo's Pizza and is just a stone's throw away from Papas Pizza as well.

Robbinsville is known for some delicious food as I wrote about another spot, Villa Barone a few months ago.

The ambiance inside Yummy Sushi is one of the draws to this place. It’s great for lunch or dinner.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

What to order at Yummy Sushi in Robbinsville

If you go for dinner, it’ll be dimly lit with classical music playing throughout the restaurant.

It sets the perfect vibe for a date night if you’re looking for that.

When I go I typically get the Sushi Dinner which consists of eight pieces of sushi as well as six tuna rolls.

They’ve got some great specialty desserts and drink items as well with multiple kinds of cheesecakes and a bunch of different lemonades to try. I tried the strawberry and passion fruit lemonade. Both were great.

If you go: Where is Yummy Sushi located?

Yummy Sushi is located at 2350 Route 33 in Robbinsville New Jersey.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.