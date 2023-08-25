New SEPTA Regional Rail Schedules Take Effect Sunday

Changes are coming if you commute on SEPTA’s regional rail service. For most lines, new schedules will go into effect starting Sunday (August 27).

For the most part, the changes only affect trains by a few minutes either way. However, a train that surprisingly leaves a few minutes early during the morning commute can really throw someone off on Monday morning (August 28). So read on.

There are, however, slightly more significant changes to the Wilmington/Newark Line due to scheduled Amtrak work in the area. Click here to learn more about those changes.

You can view a full list of planned schedule adjustments available on SEPTA’s website.

The overall ridership on SEPTA — which tumbled during the COVID-19 pandemic — has been steadily increasing as offices reopen to employees on a more consistent basis. The rail line says the schedule now serves about 75% of its pre-COVID ridership levels.

We'll highlight some of the most notable schedule changes for riders in our area below:

Changes on the Trenton SEPTA Regional Rail Line for Late August 2023

The changes on the regional rail line for SEPTA's Trenton Line are relatively minimal. Here's a breakdown:

WEEKDAY INBOUND TRENTON REGIONAL SCHEDULE CHANGES:

Train 718 (3:05 Trenton departure) will operate 2 minutes LATER arriving at Suburban Station at 4 pm.

Train 1756 (6:29 pm Trenton departure) will operate 10 minutes LATER at all stops arriving at Suburban Station at 7:32 pm.

Trains 708 and 712 through trains are renumbered to 9708 and 9712 and will terminate at Temple University Station.

WEEKDAY OUTBOUND TRENTON REGIONAL SCHEDULE CHANGES:

Train 9761 (5:04 pm Suburban Station departure) will depart 11 minutes LATER arriving at Trenton Station at 6:14 pm.

Trains 711, 715, and 719 are renumbered to 9711, 9715, and 9719 and will originate at Temple University.

WEEKEND INBOUND TRENTON REGIONAL RAIL SCHEDULE CHANGES:

Train 7214 (the 9:53 am Trenton departure) is renumbered to 9712 and will depart Trenton at 10:10 am, arriving to arrive at Suburban Station at 11:03 am.

Changes on the West Trenton SEPTA Regional Rail Line for Late August 2023

The changes on the regional rail line for SEPTA's West Trenton Line are relatively minimal. Here's a breakdown:

WEEKDAY INBOUND WEST TRENTON REGIONAL RAIL SCHEDULE CHANGES

Train 6367 (the 7:24 am West Trenton departure) will depart 6 minutes EARLIER and operate express between Jenkintown-Wyncote and Fern Rock Transportation Center arriving at Suburban Station at 8:28 am.

Train 3505 (the 7:51 am West Trenton departure) is renumbered to 305 and will provide service to Penn Medicine Station arriving at Suburban Station at 8:58 am, and Penn Medicine Station at 9:05 am.

Train 3223 (the 3:10 pm West Trenton departure) will operate 7 minutes LATER beginning at 3:17 pm arriving at Suburban Station at 4:30 pm.

Train 3845 (the 4:03 pm West Trenton departure) will depart 2 minutes EARLIER at stations West Trenton to Elkins Park arriving at Suburban Station at 5:06 pm.

WEEKDAY OUTBOUND WEST TRENTON REGIONAL RAIL SCHEDULE CHANGES

Train 302 (the 6:15 am Suburban Station departure) will operate 11 minutes EARLIER beginning 6:04 am.

Train 5304 (the 8:31 am Suburban Station departure) will operate 3 minutes LATER at all scheduled stops.

WEEKND INBOUND WEST TRENTON REGIONAL RAIL SCHEDULE CHANGES

Train 3473 (the 9:54 pm West Trenton departure) will depart 1 minute EARLIER Jenkintown to Penn Medicine Station.