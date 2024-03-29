1 Jersey Shore Town Named Amongst Best Party Beaches in U.S.

Looking for a spot to let loose and party this summer? The Jersey Shore is one of the best places in the country for a night out and there is one beach in particular that you need to head to this summer for an amazing nightlife experience.

If you’re newly 21 or even if you’ve been legal for a while if you want to go out for some drinks and dancing, Jersey Shore towns are the best spot. Ever since I turned 21 I’ve been going down the shore most weekends during the summer and it’s an experience like no other.

Hotels.com has made a list of the best party beaches across the United States and one of the most iconic Jersey Shore beaches has made the list!

Each of these beaches has amazing say time party vibes as well as nighttime party vibes and it’s so awesome that one of our very own beaches in New Jersey is being praised on such a high scale!

New Jersey Beaches And Boardwalks Start To Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

According to Hotel.com, the most popular party beach in the United States is, of course, Miami Beach in Florida. Moving down the list a few numbers, our very own Seaside Heights, New Jersey has landed itself at number 5 out of 10 on the list!

Of course, I’m sure the MTV show Jersey Shore has a lot to do with this ranking, but if you’ve ever partied on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, you can agree with this pick. Not only can you bar hop your way down the boardwalk, but there are so many stores, games, and rides to keep you on the boardwalk for long periods.

Do you agree Seaside is one of the best party beaches in the country? No other Jersey Shore town has made its way onto this list of the most popular!

