There are a lot of goofy things that go on in New Jersey. From the craziness of the Jersey Shore to the New Jersey stereotypes, this state has a lot of character.

Speaking of character, there's a town name that really adds to the excitement that is New Jersey. Most states don't have a town name like this one, so for that, I have to say it's kind of a flex!

The absolute most bizarre town name in New Jersey has to be Buttzville.

google earth google earth loading...

When I first discovered there was a town called Buttzville in New Jersey, I had to do a double take for a second. Yes, it's spelled with a 'Z' instead of an 'S', but it's still pronounced the same.

Where is Buttzville, New Jersey?

google maps/canva google maps/canva loading...

Buttzville, if you've never heard of it before is a town located in Warren County. If you've ever taken a trip up to the Poconos before, you've for sure been close or passed through it.

This has got to be one of the smallest towns in all of New Jersey, also. According to Wikipedia, the population of Buttzville is only 205 as of 2020.....

It's a very tiny town, which makes it even more amazing.

What is there to do in Buttzville, New Jersey?

Again, if you've ever taken a family trip to the Poconos or rented a house up there after your high school prom, you've probably driven through here. The thing to check out if you're in the area is Hot Dog Johnny's. It's a hot dog stand that is located in Belvidere, which is the town next to Buttzville.

google earth google earth loading...

If you look on google maps, Buttzville to Hot Dog Johnny's is only a 2-minute stretch!

Overall, this town's name is one of the greatest and I just wanted to pass along a gentle "hello" to everyone who currently lives there!

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed though list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below.