If you're curious about the oldest restaurant in Pennsylvania, you'll want to check out Revere Tavern in Paradise, PA.

According to a recent list by Mashed, Revere Tavern holds the title for the Keystone State's oldest dining establishment, and it’s no surprise why.

This historic gem has been serving locals and visitors alike for centuries.

Revere Tavern’s history goes all the way back to 1712, making it around 300 years old.

It was originally built as a tavern and inn, a popular stop for travelers along the old Philadelphia-Lancaster Turnpike.

What makes it even more special is that it was once owned by James Buchanan, the 15th President of the United States. Talk about dining in a place with presidential history!

But Revere Tavern isn’t just a place with historical significance.

The restaurant today offers a cozy, welcoming atmosphere where you can enjoy traditional American cuisine.

Mashed says, "The Revere Tavern in Paradise, Pennsylvania was in operation since 1740. It closed in 2022, (after the death of its longtime owner), but as of August 2024 it has a new owner."

McGillian's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia, which opened in 1860, is known as the next-oldest restaurant still open.

Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty steak or a classic seafood dish, Revere Tavern has something for everyone.

Plus, the beautiful colonial-style architecture and charm make it the perfect spot for a memorable meal.

If you're ever in Lancaster County, this historic spot is definitely worth a visit.

Revere Tavern not only gives you a taste of Pennsylvania’s past, but also delicious food that keeps people coming back for more.

