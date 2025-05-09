Get ready Ocean County, Raising Cane's is on its way.

The trendy fast-casual chicken restaurant has been expanding into New Jersey over the past couple of years (2023), and now it just got approval to open Ocean County's very first location.

Raising Cane's approved first Ocean County location in Brick

The Patch is reporting the Brick Township Board of Adjustment just gave the ok for Raising Cane's to take over the space where Quaker Steak and Lube was in Brick Plaza.

It won't be moving into the old restaurant. Quaker Steak and Lube will be torn down and a new Raising Cane's building will be built.

It will have a two-lane drive-thru

The new restaurant will be over 3,300 square feet, have a two-lane drive-thru, 37 parking spots, including 2 ADA compliant, and 2 for electric vehicles.

The company signed the lease for the space last summer.

No word when it will be open, but I'm sure locals are anxious.

There's a big debate over which one is better; Raising Cane's or Chick-fil-A.

Raising Cane's serves Texas Toast with its Chicken Fingers

Hmmm. The signature dipping sauce for the chicken fingers at Raising Cane's is very good. So are the Texas Toast and crinkle-cut fries.

My daughter and her friends are all about Raising Cane's right now, although they still love Chick-fil-A too.

You'll have to judge for yourself.

There are rumors that a Mercer County location will open in Hamilton

There was talk of a Raising Cane's coming to Mercer County, but, there's been no confirmation yet.

It was supposed to be in the old Chase Bank building on Route 33 by the Acme, but it hasn't happened yet.

I'll let you know when the Brick location opens.

