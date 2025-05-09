Raising Cane’s Gets Approval for First Ocean County, NJ Location
Get ready Ocean County, Raising Cane's is on its way.
The trendy fast-casual chicken restaurant has been expanding into New Jersey over the past couple of years (2023), and now it just got approval to open Ocean County's very first location.
Raising Cane's approved first Ocean County location in Brick
The Patch is reporting the Brick Township Board of Adjustment just gave the ok for Raising Cane's to take over the space where Quaker Steak and Lube was in Brick Plaza.
It won't be moving into the old restaurant. Quaker Steak and Lube will be torn down and a new Raising Cane's building will be built.
READ MORE: This is America's favorite fast food; NJ has a ton of them
It will have a two-lane drive-thru
The new restaurant will be over 3,300 square feet, have a two-lane drive-thru, 37 parking spots, including 2 ADA compliant, and 2 for electric vehicles.
The company signed the lease for the space last summer.
No word when it will be open, but I'm sure locals are anxious.
There's a big debate over which one is better; Raising Cane's or Chick-fil-A.
Raising Cane's serves Texas Toast with its Chicken Fingers
Hmmm. The signature dipping sauce for the chicken fingers at Raising Cane's is very good. So are the Texas Toast and crinkle-cut fries.
My daughter and her friends are all about Raising Cane's right now, although they still love Chick-fil-A too.
You'll have to judge for yourself.
READ MORE:
There are rumors that a Mercer County location will open in Hamilton
There was talk of a Raising Cane's coming to Mercer County, but, there's been no confirmation yet.
It was supposed to be in the old Chase Bank building on Route 33 by the Acme, but it hasn't happened yet.
I'll let you know when the Brick location opens.
21 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants Poised to Be Everywhere in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein