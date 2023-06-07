Princeton, NJ PRIDE 2023 Parade and After Party is June 17

The month of June is all about PRIDE. If you're looking for a fun way to show your PRIDE and support, you're going to love what's planned in Princeton.

Princeton PRIDE 2023: A Celebration of Family is happening Saturday, June 17th. There's going to be a big parade and even bigger after-party. Tell all of your friends. Get all glammed up and join the fun. Thousands are expected to join the celebration.

The events are being organized by the fine folks at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice (12 Stockton Street, Princeton). The center provides a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and their families.

Everyone is invited to walk in solidarity. The parade will kick off at 11am from the Princeton Municipal Building (400 Witherspoon Street) and the after-party is from 12:30pm - 5pm at the Princeton Family YMCA (59 Paul Robeson Place, Princeton).

There are two Grand Marshals of the parade this year.

One is someone we all know and love...Sesame Street star, Alan Muraoka. He plays Alan on the classic show, the owner of Hooper's Store. I'm sure you've seen him all over TV...and on Broadway.

Muraoka is so excited for Princeton Pride 2023 saying, "I am beyond thrilled and honored to act as Grand Marshal of the BRCSJ Princeton Pride Parade. On Sesame Street we try and teach tolerance, acceptance, and love and I'm inspired by the mission and vision of all the good folks at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, who are teaching the same values. Can't wait to march with them and tell our friends and fam how to get, how to get, how to get to Princeton Pride!"

Did you catch the Sesame Street song reference there? This is his 2nd year acting as one of the Grand Marshals. The 2nd Grand Marshal is Gavin Grimm, a 24-year-old transgender activist.

BRCSJ Chief Activist, Robt Martin Seda-Schreiber, can't wait for Princeton Pride '23 saying, "We invite all to join us as our LGBTQIA community and their friends, allies, and families (chosen and otherwise) march, dance, roll, stroll and sashay through the historic Witherspoon-Jackson neighborhood to end up a the fabulous after-party at the Princeton Y. What better way to walk the walk (both literally and figuratively) of inclusivity and intersectionality than to bring together all of our beautifully diverse folx in Princeton and in the greater community."

Get ready to show your PRIDE!

For more information on Princeton Pride 2023, click here.

