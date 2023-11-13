There’s nothing better than a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich on a chilly morning in New Jersey. The egg and pork roll are steaming hot, your Kaiser roll is soft and fluffy and all is good in the world when you’re eating the most famous sandwich in New Jersey.

A new list was created by Love Food and it named the most famous sandwich in all 50 states. Of course, a Pork Roll/Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese came out as the pick for New Jersey! This wasn’t very shocking to me, but the part that was shopping was hidden inside of this rankings list.

According to Love Food, they revealed if you’re looking for the best pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich in the entire state, there are two shops in Jersey where you need to go.

Everyone has their favorite spot to grab a bagel or breakfast sandwich near them, but if you’re looking for the very best spots in New Jersey to grab a pork roll, egg, and cheese, this is apparently where you need to head.

Johnny’s Pork Roll - Red Bank, New Jersey

Johnny’s Pork Roll is located at 8A Monmouth Street in Red Bank, New Jersey and according to this list, it’s one of the best places to get a pork roll sandwich in the entire state. They also have a pork roll truck that will come straight to your events.

Russo’s Market - North Wildwood, New Jersey

Russo’s Market is located at 9th and Ocean Ave in North Wildwood, New Jersey. They’re known for serving up some of the best steaks, hoagies, and burgers in the area. Russo’s is temporarily closed for the winter season but will open back up in the summer.

Try one of these legendary spots for yourself!

