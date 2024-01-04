"New year, new start."

You tend to hear this phrase, or something similar, quite a bit at the beginning of a new year. The new calendar symbolizes to many the chance to start over again, make a fresh start, or change things up that haven't been working for you.

Do you need a new job?

Are you tired of your dead-end job? Do you not feel appreciated by your boss? Do you want to make more money? If you answered yes to those questions, it may be time to find a new, better job.

Personal finance website, WalletHub, says there are certain cities in the U.S. where your chances of finding a better job are greater.

Best Places for Jobs in 2024

They've put a list together of the Best Cities for Jobs in 2024 and a Pennsylvania city made the list.

To figure out where the job possibilities are the best, they took a look at over 180 cities in 31 important areas including "job opportunities per job seeker to employment growth to the monthly average starting salary."

Pittsburgh named among best places to find a job in 2024

Pittsburgh, PA was named among the best cities in America to find a better job in 2024. It landed at #8 on the top 10 list.

Scottsdale, Arizona is #1, Tampa, Florida is #2, and Salt Lake City, Utah is #3.

WalletHub Analyst, Cassandra Happe reflected on the study by saying, "With the U.S. experiencing a low unemployment rate and many employers still having labor shortages, now is an ideal time to find a job. Currently, workers have a lot of negotiating power. Well-qualified job candidates are in a great position to acquire competitive salaries and benefits."

To see the complete list, click here.

