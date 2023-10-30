Halloween has everyone thinking about all things spooky and creepy, right?

HGTV has just named The Creepiest Places in all 50 States. Any guesses where the creepiest place in New Jersey is?

It's the Pine Barrens.

You know where they are, right? If you're like me, you've taken a ride through the Pine Barrens many, many times during the summer months on your way down the shore.

HGTV got it right. During the day the Pine Barrens seem fine, not very creepy. The area is just a bunch of trees, a painted rock (IYKYK), the outskirts of Joint Base McGuire, Dix, Lakehurst military base, and the little town of Warren Grove.

But at night, forget it. You don't know what's lurking in all those trees. Ha ha. There are no lights on big stretches of Route 539 and it's downright creepy.

There's a legend that the Jersey Devil lives amongst those trees. You don't want to come face to face with the Jersey Devil. No way.

Here's how HGTV describes the Pine Barrens: "This stretch of forested area in southern New Jersey is supposedly home to the Jersey Devil, said to be the cursed 13th child of a woman known as Mother Leeds. According to Legend, the baby boy transformed dramatically just after he was born, sprouting leathery wings, horns, and a forked tail. He killed the midwife before flying into the chimney and disappearing into the pines. There have been many reported sightings of the Jersey Devil in the Pine Barrens over the years and even some in nearby towns."

Yikes. Now you know why the Pine Barrens are the creepiest place in New Jersey.

To find out where the creepiest places are in all of the other states, click here.

If you're into this sort of thing, you could plan a creepy tour all over the country. I'll pass. Ha ha.

