This Awesome Indoor Pickleball Court is Coming Soon to Burlington County, NJ!

Pickleball really is becoming all the rage across the country, and New Jersey is no exception!

Grab your rackets! PickleRage, an indoor Pickleball club is coming soon to the Moorestown/Mount Laurel area! This will be their first location in New Jersey.

Photo by Aleksander Saks on Unsplash

Where will PickleRage in Moorestown be located?

Back in May, it was announced that Gabe's, located at 1199 Nixon Drive in the East Gate Square shopping center, will be closing its doors in August. The shopping center certainly wasted no time securing a new tenant, as this will be the new PickleRage location!

Google Maps

Record and Live Stream your matches!

Here's why PickleRage courts are so cool.

According to their website, each of their indoor facilities feature 9 state-of-the-art pickleball courts with non-skid Cushion X surfaces, which will make it easy on your joints. And in case you want to record and even live-stream your match, they have the tech!

"Each PickleRage club offers at least 9 gorgeous regulation-size pickleball courts with clear overhead lighting, fast, non-skid surfaces, and perfect temperature and humidity. Our joint-friendly CushionX courts will make your play time easy on your hips and knees. Each court has the ability to video record & live-stream your match so you’ll never miss any of the action."

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball looks a whole lot like tennis, only it's on a smaller scale - less intense than tennis:

"Pickleball and tennis are different in terms of court size, rules of the game, and equipment. Tennis courts are longer and wider than pickleball courts. Tennis players use heavy racquets and rubber-covered tennis balls, while pickleball players use light paddles and low-bouncing plastic balls." - Paddletek

When will PickleRage open in Moorestown?

According to the website, they'll be opening this Fall 2024!

