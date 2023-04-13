Major League Baseball is about to change a little bit, and Phillies fans are wanting Citizens Bank Park to jump on the bandwagon for this one!

First off, there are some changes that were made to MLB games as of this season. The MLB implemented a Pitch Timer for each game, which will ultimately make each game this season shorter.

The Pitch Timer makes sure that there are only 30 seconds between each batter coming up to the plate, 15 seconds between each pitch while there are no batters on base and lastly, there can only be 20 seconds between pitches while there are runners on base.

The average MLB game length last season was about 3 hours and these new rules have shortened games by about 30 mins so far this season. With the games being shorter, that means last call for alcohol comes quicker and fans are NOT having that!

When is last call for beer sales at Citizens Bank Park?

Usually, last call for any MLB game, including Citizens Bank Park is at the start of the 7th inning, but sports fans have been petitioning for last call to be moved to the 8th inning since the Pitch Timer rules make the same a little shorter. I can’t say I disagree, drinking during a baseball game is amazing.

Some MLB stadiums have since implemented this rule and are now serving drinks into the 8th inning like the Milwaukee Brewers and the Texas Rangers. However, Citizens Bank Park is not on board as of right now for offering the same to Phillies fans, so the fans have taken it upon themselves to protest.

This has been cracking me up. I’ve seen so many funny and also serious videos of Phillies fans trying to persuade Citizens Bank Park to extend beer sales. It’s a hard no from the Phillies as of now, but maybe the TikTok petitions will change their minds. Time will tell!

