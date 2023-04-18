This is going to be fun. Boomer and Cloudman have invited their mascot friend, the Phillie Phanatic, to the Trenton Thunder baseball stadium in August.

Get your tickets now for the game on Wednesday, August 16th. The Thunder is taking on the State College Spikes. The first pitch is at 7pm. Don't miss it.

I have no doubt he'll be front and center as fans play the on-field games between innings, messing around with the umpires and he'll no doubt be in the stands clowning around with as many fans as he can.

The giveaway for the night is the cutest Mt. Dogmore statue of the batdogs presented by NutriSource Pet Foods. The first 1,030 fans, 13 years old and over will be get one.

That night is also Mustache Night at the ballpark, so show 'em off proudly. For a list of all the theme nights and giveaways, click here.

The Trenton Thunder kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, June 1st against the Frederick Keys. It's a fireworks night, so stick around after the game.

For tickets and more information, click here.

