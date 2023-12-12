New Year's will be here before you know it, so you better start making some fun and festive plans.

Where are the best cities to celebrate the start of the new year? Two of them are in Pennsylvania.

Wallethub just put out its list of "2023's Best Cities for New Year's." To come up with the list, the 100 biggest cities across America were analyzed 26 different ways. It looked at everything from nightlife, fireworks being legal to how expensive the restaurants are and the typical weather around December 31st and January 1st each year.

The two cities in Pennsylvania that made the top 20 list are:

Philadelphia. Celebrations are happening all over the City of Brotherly Love to ring in the new year.

One of the biggest celebrations in the city is at Xfinity Live with a DJ, dancing, food, drinks, confetti cannons and its own ball drop at midnight with a toast to the new year.

Check out the party details by clicking here.

Pittsburgh is also on the list. The bustling city landed at #13. There is a big "First Night" celebration planned and it sounds like a lot of fun. There's a parade, live music, dancing, magic shows, fireworks and so much more more.

It's a free event and open to the public. Grab more details by clicking here.

Maybe you and your friends should road trip to this and spend the night.

To take a look at the rest of the list of the best cities for New Year's, click here.

