Guy Fieri, It’s Time: Philadelphia Wants Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives at These Spots

Everyone in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania loves Guy Fieri!

He's one of those celebrities that it almost feels impossible not to love.

Whether you're just obsessed with seeing the fun restaurants in your area he's eaten at or if you sit at home on the weekend binging his Food Network shows, I don't know very many people who can't stand him.

It's no secret we can't get enough of his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in Philadelphia and we want to see more Guy around the city more often!

In fact, we're demanding that Guy Fieri come back to Philly to visit THESE restaurants on his show.

If you have never seen an episode of the famous show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, you're missing out.

There are always very local spots that only the insiders know about, but Guy is out here sharing some of the local secrets with all of the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives viewers!

A few restaurants in Philadelphia and in other parts of Pennsylvania have been featured on the show, but not nearly enough for my liking!

He's featured Stogie Joe's Tavern, Hardena, Mom Mom's Kitchen, Farmer's Keep, Woodrow's Sandwich Shop, and other Pennsylvania spots on the show before, according to the Food Network's website.

Which Philly restaurant(s) belongs in Flavortown?

I asked around on social media and my friends beause it's time that Guy comes back for more!

In fact, I would love for Guy to come into town and try out one of these amazing spots and say "This is out of bounds!".

If you're guilty oof binging Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, you'll agree these restaurants need to make it into the show in future seasons.

Alright Guy, here's where you need to head in Philadelphia, PA for DDD!

